THAI cancels flights to Osaka on Saturday and Sunday due to Typhoon Trami





Thai Airways International has suspended all flights to and from Osaka on Saturday and Sunday due to the closure of Kansai airport in the face of threats from Typhoon Trami.

THAI’s vice president for aviation safety and security Pratthana Pattanasiri said Saturday that Typhoon Trami was forecast to make landfall in Japan on Sunday, forcing Kansai airport to be closed temporarily and all flights to be suspended.

By Thai PBS World

