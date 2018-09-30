Thai Airways at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
THAI cancels flights to Osaka on Saturday and Sunday due to Typhoon Trami

By TN / September 30, 2018

Thai Airways International has suspended all flights to and from Osaka on Saturday and Sunday due to the closure of Kansai airport in the face of threats from Typhoon Trami.

THAI’s vice president for aviation safety and security Pratthana Pattanasiri said Saturday that Typhoon Trami was forecast to make landfall in Japan on Sunday, forcing Kansai airport to be closed temporarily and all flights to be suspended.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

