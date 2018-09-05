Osaka International Airport Flooded as Typhoon Hits Japan





Kansai International Airport in Osaka was flooded by the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in the last 25 years.

According to NHK, the runway and airport parking were submerged underwater, as well as the underground floor of the terminal. Wind speeds in the area of the airport reached 209 kilometers per hour.

The authorities evacuated several hundred thousand residents from the most vulnerable areas of western Japan. First, the western part of Japan was struck by the typhoon, which brought with it heavy rains and powerful winds.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

