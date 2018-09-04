Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport
Typhoon Jebi forces Thai Airways to cancel, reschedule flights

By TN / September 4, 2018

Thai Airways International (THAI) is cancelling and rescheduling some of its flights on the Bangkok-Nagoya and Bangkok-Osaka routes on Tuesday because of Typhoon Jebi.

The announcement came after the Japan Meteorological Agency warned Japanese residents that Typhoon Jebi is expected to approach Japan, flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri, THAI vice president aviation safety, security and standards department, said on Monday.

