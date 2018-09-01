Thai Airways updates strategic plan to exit rehab





Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) will propose a revised turnaround plan for the flag carrier to the State Enterprises Policy Commission on Sept 12.

The new strategic plan is expected to help THAI exit the business rehabilitation process, said chairman Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI

BANGKOK POST

