Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport
News

Thai Airways updates strategic plan to exit rehab

By TN / September 1, 2018

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) will propose a revised turnaround plan for the flag carrier to the State Enterprises Policy Commission on Sept 12.

The new strategic plan is expected to help THAI exit the business rehabilitation process, said chairman Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close