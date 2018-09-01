E-Banking break down not due to system hacking





BANGKOK, 1st September 2018 (NNT) – Since the recent break down of the e-banking systems of many banks, related agencies have insisted that the cause was not system hacking or cyber threat.

Ms. Surangkhana Wayuphap, the Director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, who is in charge of Thailand’s Computer Emergency Response Team, or ThaiCERT, recently insisted that no attack on the banking system has been detected. Therefore, the problem that arose was probably due to some difficulty regarding internal management.

