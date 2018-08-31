KBank ATM in Bangkok
E-banking systems of 5 banks crash

By TN / August 31, 2018

The electronic banking systems of five banks – Krungthai, Kasikornthai, Siam Commercial, Bank of of Ayudhya and Thanachart – crashed today.

The crash has caused disruptions in financial transactions via ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking services.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

