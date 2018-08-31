E-banking systems of 5 banks crash

The electronic banking systems of five banks – Krungthai, Kasikornthai, Siam Commercial, Bank of of Ayudhya and Thanachart – crashed today.
The crash has caused disruptions in financial transactions via ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking services.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Police mull arrest warrants against two web pages for posting alleged British rape victim’s claim
-
RID allays concerns of flooding in the central region
-
There Were No Stabbing Incidents in Germany Before Merkel’s ‘Open Border’– AfD
-
Dept plans marine parks e-ticketing to curb visitors
-
General Prayut welcomes foreign dignitaries at Government House