There Were No Stabbing Incidents in Germany Before Merkel’s ‘Open Border’– AfD

German officials are investigating the leak of an arrest warrant for an Iraqi suspect to far-right groups after thousands participated in an anti-migrant rally in the eastern German city of Chemnitz following the death of a man, who was allegedly killed in a fight with immigrants during a festival.
Sputnik discussed the events in Chemnitz with Dr. Christian Blex, an AfD state parliamentarian.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
