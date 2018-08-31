There Were No Stabbing Incidents in Germany Before Merkel’s ‘Open Border’– AfD





German officials are investigating the leak of an arrest warrant for an Iraqi suspect to far-right groups after thousands participated in an anti-migrant rally in the eastern German city of Chemnitz following the death of a man, who was allegedly killed in a fight with immigrants during a festival.

Sputnik discussed the events in Chemnitz with Dr. Christian Blex, an AfD state parliamentarian.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article