Erdogan: Volatility in Exchange Rates is an Operation Against Turkey





Turkey is taking the necessary measures in response to a slide in the lira (Turkey’s currency) and is beginning to see actual results from these steps Erdogan said in a speech at a military graduation ceremony.

There’s no need to be a genius to see those behind the volatility in exchange rates, it is an operation against Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish government and central bank are taking steps to sustain the country’s currency, because the continuing diplomatic standoff with the US has damaged investor sentiment and encouraged capital outflows from the country.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

