President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a meeting
Asia

Erdogan: Volatility in Exchange Rates is an Operation Against Turkey

By TN / August 31, 2018

Turkey is taking the necessary measures in response to a slide in the lira (Turkey’s currency) and is beginning to see actual results from these steps Erdogan said in a speech at a military graduation ceremony.

There’s no need to be a genius to see those behind the volatility in exchange rates, it is an operation against Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish government and central bank are taking steps to sustain the country’s currency, because the continuing diplomatic standoff with the US has damaged investor sentiment and encouraged capital outflows from the country.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close