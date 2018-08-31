Khao Laem National Park
Kanchanaburi: Cops arrest five for brutal boss slaying

By TN / August 31, 2018

KANCHANABURI: Five suspects arrested on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a 56-year-old employer have admitted to charges of murder and concealing the body after failing to completely destroy it by burning, police said on Thursday.

The suspects are Thai nationals Phuphathong Phathongphum, 36, Natthaphon Wiwatkunthon, 27, Montri Sunkham, 22, and two Myanmar citizens identified only as Soni, 25, and New Aung, 36, said Pol Col Phumin Phumphanmuang, chief of the Crime Suppression Division’s (CSD) Sub-Division 5.

