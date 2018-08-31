Bed-ridden elderly woman killed in Ayutthaya house fire

A bed-ridden woman, 71, was killed when a fire engulfed her house in Ayutthaya on Friday morning.
Neighbours heard her wailing and shouting for help but the blaze was too intense for them to push through to rescue her.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
