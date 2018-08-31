Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa
Bed-ridden elderly woman killed in Ayutthaya house fire

By TN / August 31, 2018

A bed-ridden woman, 71, was killed when a fire engulfed her house in Ayutthaya on Friday morning.

Neighbours heard her wailing and shouting for help but the blaze was too intense for them to push through to rescue her.

