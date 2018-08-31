Chinese tourist killed by car after shopping in Chiang Mai





A Chinese tourist was killed while crossing a highway in Chiang Mai after going shopping on Thursday night, police said. The tourist was identified as Huang Cifei, 21.

The accident happened on the Chiang Mai-Lampang highway in front of the BigC superstore in Tambon Mae Ping in Muang district.

