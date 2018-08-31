Chinese tourist killed by car after shopping in Chiang Mai

A Chinese tourist was killed while crossing a highway in Chiang Mai after going shopping on Thursday night, police said. The tourist was identified as Huang Cifei, 21.
The accident happened on the Chiang Mai-Lampang highway in front of the BigC superstore in Tambon Mae Ping in Muang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Lost exchange students rescued from jungle in Chiang Mai
-
Hunt on for Chiang Mai woman after drugged, robbed tourist dies
-
Woman rams car into airport guard who clamped wheel
-
ONCB joins Chiang Mai University in campaigning against drugs
-
Broke and busted: Malaysian tourist caught fibbing to Chiang Mai police