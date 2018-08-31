Phuket underpass to close for repairs Sept 5

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass, in front of Central Festival Phuket, will close from 9am to 3pm next Wednesday (Sept 5) while workers carry out maintenance and change water pumps and lights in the tunnel.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass will be closed while the work is being conducted, Phuket Highway Office Director Somwang Lohanut confirmed in a notice issued today (Aug 31).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
