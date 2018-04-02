Erdogan recites an Islamic prayer inside the Agia Sophia on Easter week

This was Turkey’s Sultan Erdogan’s way of mocking Orthodox Christians on Easter week.

The Agia Sophia is to Orthodox Christians as the Vatican is to Catholics… but no EU leaders are screaming at Erdogan for his disgusting and disrespectful actions this Easter.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan recited an Islamic prayer inside the Agia Sophia in honor of Istanbul’s conquerors on Easter weekend. Erdogan made the comments at an art festival on Saturday in the Hagia Sophia.

Full story: theduran.com

By Alex Christoforou

The Duran