United Arab Emirates (UAE) today repatriated 18 Thais back to Thailand for trial in the call centre scam that used Dubai as their base to swindle over 50 million baht from their victims in Thailand.

All the 18 suspects, 13 men and 5 women, were escorted by seven UAE police on board a flight which landed at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Monday morning.

By Thai PBS