SONGKHLA: A fire broke out on Sunday outside a seafood processing factory in Hat Yai district, destroying hundreds of plastic crates, police said.

The fire started around noon outside the factory belonging to Hat Yai Sahakij Khonsong Company in Ban Phru Municipality, sending billows of black smoke into the sky. The crates were used to contain fish for delivery to Malaysia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST