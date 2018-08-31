RID allays concerns of flooding in the central region

LOPBURI, 31st August 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has reassured the central region that Pasak Cholasit Dam is not at risk of overflowing.
The dam recently increased its discharge rate from 20 million cubic meters per day to 30 million. Pasak Cholasit Dam Maintenance Project Director, Supachai Manokarn stated on Thursday that the rate shouldn’t cause waterways to overflow, while explaining the increase was in anticipation of the inflow of northern waters next week when rain is forecast in Petchabun and Lopburi provinces.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Police mull arrest warrants against two web pages for posting alleged British rape victim’s claim
-
E-banking systems of 5 banks crash
-
There Were No Stabbing Incidents in Germany Before Merkel’s ‘Open Border’– AfD
-
Dept plans marine parks e-ticketing to curb visitors
-
General Prayut welcomes foreign dignitaries at Government House