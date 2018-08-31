RID allays concerns of flooding in the central region





LOPBURI, 31st August 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has reassured the central region that Pasak Cholasit Dam is not at risk of overflowing.

The dam recently increased its discharge rate from 20 million cubic meters per day to 30 million. Pasak Cholasit Dam Maintenance Project Director, Supachai Manokarn stated on Thursday that the rate shouldn’t cause waterways to overflow, while explaining the increase was in anticipation of the inflow of northern waters next week when rain is forecast in Petchabun and Lopburi provinces.

