Flooding due to overflowing Kaeng Krachan Dam expected tonight





PHETCHABURI, 7 August 2018 (NNT) – Overflowing water from Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan district is expected to begin impacting Phetchaburi province communities tonight with riverside areas likely to see 50 centimeters of water that could remain for up to two weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Chatchai Sarikalya, Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), Somkiat Prajamwong and Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Director-General, Thongplew Kongchan, all traveled to Phetchaburi province to inspect the situation at Kaeng Krachan Dam, which is releasing water at a rate of 150 million cubic meters a second. Authorities have installed 30 water pumps in at-risk areas, 44 water jets to speed up drainage to the sea of the Phetchaburi River and stationed heavy machinery to open up any blockages that may occur.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

