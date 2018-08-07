Flooding due to overflowing Kaeng Krachan Dam expected tonight

PHETCHABURI, 7 August 2018 (NNT) – Overflowing water from Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan district is expected to begin impacting Phetchaburi province communities tonight with riverside areas likely to see 50 centimeters of water that could remain for up to two weeks.
Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Chatchai Sarikalya, Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), Somkiat Prajamwong and Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Director-General, Thongplew Kongchan, all traveled to Phetchaburi province to inspect the situation at Kaeng Krachan Dam, which is releasing water at a rate of 150 million cubic meters a second. Authorities have installed 30 water pumps in at-risk areas, 44 water jets to speed up drainage to the sea of the Phetchaburi River and stationed heavy machinery to open up any blockages that may occur.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Koh Phangan locals call for action against naked foreigner’s “Naughty Yoga” sessions
-
Around 240 small hotel businesses in Krabi shut down for having no licences
-
Unidentified man crushed by express train in Hua Hin
-
Koh Tao’s ATMs not filled after two money trucks crash
-
73-year-old killed, gold, cash gone from ransacked home