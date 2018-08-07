Around 240 small hotel businesses in Krabi shut down for having no licences





The authorities have checked and closed 239 small hotels, hostels and guest houses in Krabi’s Mueang district during the past month for having no licences for the provision of hotel services.

Krabi deputy governor Apinan Puekphong on Tuesday said police, troops, provincial and municipality officials had joined forces to check hotel services in the district and found that only 52 out of 318 places inspected had licences for operating such services.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article