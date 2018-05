Yesterday (May 3) more than 50 officers led by the Krabi Vice governor Apinan Pueakpong, along with soldiers from the Royal Thai Army Region 4, inspected the popular Ao Nang tourism area.

Officers found 10 illegal hotels. Some of illegal hotels had never sought permission to renovate the buildings or permission to conduct and host tour guide businesses.

Full story: thethaiger.com

By Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger