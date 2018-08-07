Bangkok BTS Skytrain
Shiny new BTS trains finally arrive in Bangkok

By TN / August 7, 2018

Bangkok’s skytrain operator announced today that not only have 22 new trains arrived in Bangkok, they’ve also purchased 24 more trains to prepare for the extension of the Sukhumvit Line.

The 22 trains that arrived today, purchased from German conglomerate Siemens, will be put in use when eight new stations open in December, and will extend the Sukhumvit Line further south to Samut Prakan province.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

