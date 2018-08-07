Bali Denpasar Airport
Over 1,290 foreign tourists evacuated to Bali

By TN / August 7, 2018

More than 1,290 tourists, mostly foreign nationals, who were evacuated from three popular islets off the northwest coast of Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), have arrived at Benoa Bay in neighboring Bali, the Jakarta Post reported this morning.

The Gili islets have reportedly been experiencing an electricity blackout and lack of clean water since a 7-magnitude earthquake struck Lombok on Sunday evening. Some tourists were injured during the earthquake and required medical treatment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

