Tsunami warning after Bali, Lombok hit by earthquake





Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake this evening, prompting a tsunami warning and panic among holidaymakers and residents.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers, Reuters reported.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article