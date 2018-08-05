Tsunami warning after Bali, Lombok hit by earthquake

Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake this evening, prompting a tsunami warning and panic among holidaymakers and residents.
The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers, Reuters reported.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
At Least 82 Killed, Thousands Evacuated After Major Quake in Indonesia
-
At Least 25 Killed In Afghan Suicide Bombings
-
Thai, Indian Infantry Troops Prepare for Annual Training Exercise
-
‘Cremation only’ – Coffins smashed, exhumed in China to save land
-
At Least 7 Killed After a Car Bomb Explodes in Southern Philippines