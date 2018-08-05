Meulaboh in Sumatra, Indonesia after the 2005 Tsunami
Asia

Tsunami warning after Bali, Lombok hit by earthquake

By TN / August 5, 2018

Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake this evening, prompting a tsunami warning and panic among holidaymakers and residents.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers, Reuters reported.

