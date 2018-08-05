Burmese migrant dock workers in Thailand
News

Government units sign agreements on human trafficking cases

By TN / August 5, 2018

BANGKOK, 6th August 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has signed MOUs with other government units on human trafficking.

Minister of Social Development and Human Security Anantaporn Kanchanarat, presided over a ceremony on Sunday to sign the MoUs with 10 government units including the Royal Thai Police, Department of Special Investigation and Office of the Attorney-General. One of the MOUs seeks to develop a database of human trafficking cases. The database is expected to enhance the efficiency of the work to assist and rehabilitate people affected by human trafficking in a fast and fair manner.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close