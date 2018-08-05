Government units sign agreements on human trafficking cases





BANGKOK, 6th August 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has signed MOUs with other government units on human trafficking.

Minister of Social Development and Human Security Anantaporn Kanchanarat, presided over a ceremony on Sunday to sign the MoUs with 10 government units including the Royal Thai Police, Department of Special Investigation and Office of the Attorney-General. One of the MOUs seeks to develop a database of human trafficking cases. The database is expected to enhance the efficiency of the work to assist and rehabilitate people affected by human trafficking in a fast and fair manner.

