Police charge 156 under migrant workers laws





AUTHORITIES have taken legal action against 156 employers, nearly 10 per cent of those checked by police, for alleged offences related to migrant workers between July 1 and July 15.

Over the same period, 816 migrant workers were arrested on related offences.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

