Workers in Thailand change shifts
News

Police charge 156 under migrant workers laws

By TN / August 5, 2018

AUTHORITIES have taken legal action against 156 employers, nearly 10 per cent of those checked by police, for alleged offences related to migrant workers between July 1 and July 15.

Over the same period, 816 migrant workers were arrested on related offences.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

