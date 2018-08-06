Eighteen injured as pickup flips in Chiang Mai





Eighteen longan pickers in Chiang Mai were injured on Monday morning when the pickup truck in which they were riding overturned as the driver swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

A van carrying doctors and nurses happened to be passing by at that moment and stopped to provide first aid.

By The Nation

