At Least 82 Killed, Thousands Evacuated After Major Quake in Indonesia





At least 82 people were killed after a 6.9-magnituted earthquake struck Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok Sunday.

The earlier reports said that 37 people were killed in the earthquake.

According to Haji Rum, head of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Management Agency, all fatalities happened at Lombok. As he reported the death toll on Indonesia’s Metro TV, he said that all the victims were killed by falling debris inside the buildings.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article