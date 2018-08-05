Meulaboh in Sumatra, Indonesia after tsunami.
At Least 82 Killed, Thousands Evacuated After Major Quake in Indonesia

By TN / August 5, 2018

At least 82 people were killed after a 6.9-magnituted earthquake struck Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok Sunday.

The earlier reports said that 37 people were killed in the earthquake.

According to Haji Rum, head of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Management Agency, all fatalities happened at Lombok. As he reported the death toll on Indonesia’s Metro TV, he said that all the victims were killed by falling debris inside the buildings.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

