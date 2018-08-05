Phetchaburi braces for dam spillover





PHETCHABURI: Residents in Muang district are scrambling to put up sandbags and build concrete barriers to brace for floods which could happen Monday or Tuesday from the Kaeng Krachan Dam spillover, while authorities are racing to reduce the impact from possible flooding.

Royal Irrigation Department (RID) chief Thongplew Kongchan said the Kaeng Krachan Dam in Kang Krachan district was holding 701 million cubic metre of water, 98% of its capacity.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

