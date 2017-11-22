Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Home > South > Phetchaburi braces for imminent flooding

Phetchaburi braces for imminent flooding

Sandbags flood protection
TN South 0

PETCHABURI, 22 November 2017 (NNT) – Petchaburi City Municipality has prepared to handle a huge volume of imminent floodwater and planned to provide shelter for flood victims.

Deputy Petchaburi City Mayor Ponyuth Angkinant said the flooding is expected to hit the city around 8.00 p.m. tonight, with a response plan put in place to minimize its effects, including the placing of sandbags along both sides of Petchaburi River and the installation of water pumps in 13 locations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Voting day bomb attack in Narathiwat

Sri Dit waterfall in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, Phitsanulok

French Tourist Dies From Waterfall Plunge in Southern Thailand

Wind from Typhoon Chaba blows through the fronds of a tree

Strong wind and rough sea wreck havoc in Andaman coast

Leave a Reply