Phetchaburi braces for imminent flooding

PETCHABURI, 22 November 2017 (NNT) – Petchaburi City Municipality has prepared to handle a huge volume of imminent floodwater and planned to provide shelter for flood victims.

Deputy Petchaburi City Mayor Ponyuth Angkinant said the flooding is expected to hit the city around 8.00 p.m. tonight, with a response plan put in place to minimize its effects, including the placing of sandbags along both sides of Petchaburi River and the installation of water pumps in 13 locations.

