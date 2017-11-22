Physician accused of fondling women’s breasts during checkup

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A hospital doctor has been summonsed to hear molestation charges after a group of women employees accused him of fondling their breasts during an annual health checkup at a factory in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen district.

Pol Lt Col Trakarn Saksrikrom, the investigation officer at Sung Noen police station handling the case, on Wednesday issued a summons for the accused doctor after questioning the factory workers. All gave similar accounts.

