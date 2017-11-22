Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Five of 20 Uighur escapees recaptured

Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck
Five of the 20 Uighur illegal immigrants — who escaped from a immigration detention centre in Sadao district of Songkhla province on Nov 20 — have been recaptured in Thailand and the 15 others are believed to have crossed the border into Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Nov 21.

Gen Prawit, who is in charge of national security affairs, said Thailand is coordinating work with Malaysia for the repatriation of those believed to have sneaked across the border.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

