Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Home > Asia > 3 Dead, 6 Wounded in Rare Shooting in China

3 Dead, 6 Wounded in Rare Shooting in China

Chinese police officers on duty
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Three people were shot dead and six others wounded in a rare episode of gun violence in China, police said on Wednesday, adding they were hunting for a number of suspects.

Officers were deployed after receiving reports that people were hit by apparent gunfire during a fight on Tuesday night in Chaozhou city, in southern Guangdong province, AFP reported.

“According to a preliminary investigation, two people died at the scene, one died after being sent to hospital and six more were wounded,” the police said on its Weibo social media account.

“Police have identified the suspects and are in pursuit,” the statement said.

Gun violence is rare in China, where the government tightly restricts ownership of firearms. There are no official statistics on gun-related deaths.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Street in Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia Explores Relocating Capital

Free Syrian Army soldiers cleaning their AK-47s during the Battle of Aleppo

Al-Qaida number two killed in coalition strike in Syria

Women wearing burkas and their kids in Afghanistan

How Afghan Children End Up in ‘Shadow Camps of Suicide Bombers’

Leave a Reply