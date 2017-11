SONGKHLA — Police were hunting Monday for 20 Uighur refugees who escaped from an immigration detention facility where they had been held over three years in Songkhla province.

At around 2:30am today, police were alerted that 20 men Had broken out of a detention center in Songkhla’s Sadao district. They had drilled holes through a bathroom wall and used cloth to climb out, district police chief Col. Seksan Kaewsawang said.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English