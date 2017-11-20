Monday, November 20, 2017
Female product presenter accuses man of slipping her potent drugs

A 25-year-old “pretty” female product presenter yesterday posted on social media a story about being tricked to eat brownies laced with marijuana by a male customer at a night entertainment venue in Sukhothai’s Muang district as a precautionary tale for people in similar situations.

The Phitsanulok native, who asked not to be named, said she and two other young women were promoting drinks at a party on Saturday night and were offered a box of brownies. She said she ate five pieces, while her friend referred to by the pseudonym “Bee” ate two.

Full story: The Nation

By Mongkolchaowarat Thangmangmee
The Nation

