Monday, November 20, 2017
Home > Tech > Google Executive Says New Algorithm Will Hide RT, Sputnik Articles

Google Executive Says New Algorithm Will Hide RT, Sputnik Articles

Windows laptop keyboard
TN Tech 0

Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced Saturday that the company will “engineer” algorithms that will make it harder for articles from Sputnik News and RT to appear on the Google News service.

“We are working on detecting and de-ranking those kinds of sites — it’s basically RT and Sputnik,” Schmidt said during a question and answer session at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada. “We are well of aware of it, and we are trying to engineer the systems to prevent [the content being delivered to wide audiences]. But we don’t want to ban the sites — that’s not how we operate.”

Schmidt’s response came after a guest in the audience asked the 62-year-old executive whether Google facilitated “Russian propaganda.” The comments were in relation to a larger discussion on the search engine’s Google News services which offers viewers a range of articles on certain topics.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

TrueVisions announce no broadcast of Euro 2012 matches

Breaking News

Indian space agency launches five foreign satellites

Breaking News

WeChat Won’t Show Chinese Users BMW Ads If It Thinks They’re Poor

Leave a Reply