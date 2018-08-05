Pattaya Nightclub raided, multiple drug addicts and underage patrons found including a ten years old





At 4:30AM this morning, August 5th 2018, police raided the Nightclub The Rain, located near Rompho Night Market in Jomtien after complaints from nearby residents of loud music and disturbances in the area on a nightly basis.

Upon arrival authorities discovered that nearly 50 patrons were partying, drinking and enjoying themselves. The police turned on the lights and discovered that the disco was open past it’s licensed closing time, although they did have a proper license.

