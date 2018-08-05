Pattaya at Night
Pattaya

Pattaya Nightclub raided, multiple drug addicts and underage patrons found including a ten years old

By TN / August 5, 2018

At 4:30AM this morning, August 5th 2018, police raided the Nightclub The Rain, located near Rompho Night Market in Jomtien after complaints from nearby residents of loud music and disturbances in the area on a nightly basis.

Upon arrival authorities discovered that nearly 50 patrons were partying, drinking and enjoying themselves. The police turned on the lights and discovered that the disco was open past it’s licensed closing time, although they did have a proper license.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close