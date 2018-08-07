Shipyard fire guts Phuket tour boat





PHUKET: A tour boat under repairs went up in flames at a shipyard in Rassada on the east side of Phuket Town today (Aug 6), with the fire gutting the boat, causing an estimated B4-5 million in damage.

Phuket City Police and emergency services were notified of the fire, at the Asian Phuket Marine and Dockyard in Rassada, near the entrance to the Saphan Pla Pier on the east side of Phuket Town, at 1:30pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

