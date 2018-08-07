Port of Phuket in Thailand
Phuket

Shipyard fire guts Phuket tour boat

By TN / August 7, 2018

PHUKET: A tour boat under repairs went up in flames at a shipyard in Rassada on the east side of Phuket Town today (Aug 6), with the fire gutting the boat, causing an estimated B4-5 million in damage.

Phuket City Police and emergency services were notified of the fire, at the Asian Phuket Marine and Dockyard in Rassada, near the entrance to the Saphan Pla Pier on the east side of Phuket Town, at 1:30pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close