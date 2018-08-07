Pattaya City beach sand-fill project hit hard by flooding





Chon Buri: Part of the 400-million-baht sand-fill project being carried out along a 2.7km long beach in Pattaya City has been seriously damaged by recent flooding.

The sand-filling work on the about 400 metres out of the entire 2.7km length was completed before torrential rain came and triggered floods on the city’s beach side road, said a local official who asked not to be named.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

