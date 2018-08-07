Foreign man found dead in Udon Thani jungle





THE body of a well-dressed foreign man, who died 2 weeks ago, was found at a jungle in northeastern Udon Thani province this morning (Aug. 6, 2018), the Thai-language daily Matichon reported.

At 9 a.m. today policemen from Mueang Udon Thani station, a doctor from Udon Thani Hospital and rescuers went to check the foreigner’s body which was found at a 5-rai jungle off Wattananuwong road.

Full story: thairesidents.com

By Nina Suebsukcharoen

Thai Residents

