Thursday, December 28, 2017
Home > Phuket > Safety checks at Rassada Pier

Safety checks at Rassada Pier

Speedboats in a pier, Phuket
TN Phuket 0

The Deputy Director General of the Marine Department, Somchai Sukkamanatkajornkul, visited Phuket’s Rassada Pier, east of Phuket Town, to ensure the safety and security measures during this tourist high season and festive season.

The team from the Marine Department together with Phuket’s Marine Office Chief, Surat Sirisaiyasat and Marine Police, visited the pier yesterday (December 26) as the pier is the main point to travel to other many islands off Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

By Kritsada Mueanhawong
Phuket Gazette

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Body of missing Australian woman found in Phuket

Tour bus in Thailand

Tourists escape another Phuket bus fire

Breaking News

Mother wanted for abducting own British-Thai children believed to be in Phuket

Leave a Reply