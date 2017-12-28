Safety checks at Rassada Pier

The Deputy Director General of the Marine Department, Somchai Sukkamanatkajornkul, visited Phuket’s Rassada Pier, east of Phuket Town, to ensure the safety and security measures during this tourist high season and festive season.

The team from the Marine Department together with Phuket’s Marine Office Chief, Surat Sirisaiyasat and Marine Police, visited the pier yesterday (December 26) as the pier is the main point to travel to other many islands off Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

By Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette