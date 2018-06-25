Monday, June 25, 2018
BTS stations crowded as signal system breaks down during rush-hour

Bangkok BTS Skytrain
Passengers cried foul as Bangkok’s entire Skytrain network was hit by signal malfunctioning, causing overcrowding at the worst possible time of the week — Monday morning rush-hour.

BTS announced via its Twitter page at 6.15am that the signal system at Siam station had malfunctioned, causing trains on the Sukhumvit route to move slowly, with a knock-on effect to the Siam line too. The message said technicians were trying to fix the problem as soon as possible but warned there might be a build-up of passengers at all stations.

