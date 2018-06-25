Monday, June 25, 2018
Troll Post Opens Flood of Rape Threats Against Activist

Thai activist Bow Nuttaa Mahattana
BANGKOK — Hundreds of netizens are calling for a famous pro-democracy activist to be raped because she allegedly said she would not support death penalty for rapists.

Nuttaa “Bow” Mahattana, the target of the threats, said Friday that she’s the victim of a social media hoax as she has never said such a thing. But that has not stopped pro-junta Facebook pages from spreading the claim. Nuttaa said emotions are running high after debate over the death penalty resurfaced following Thailand’s first execution in nine years earlier this week.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

