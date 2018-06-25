Navy Seals frog men find markings left by trapped football team in underwater cave

Royal Thai Navy Seal frogmen said they have found some signs inside the underwater cave late Monday morning, indicating they might be still alive.

The frogmen are now setting on foot from the spacious hall inside the cave to the end of the 7-kilometer long cave which is a creek and steep ravine bordering Myanmar.

Search for the missing 12 teenagers and their football coach resumed again on Monday morning with the Royal Thai Navy Seals frogmen taking part after having to end the 6-hour search last night due to darkness and the rising water in this 7-kilometer long cave, the longest cave in the country.

