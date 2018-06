CHIANG RAI: Eleven football players and a coach were believed to have been trapped in Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Mae Sai district of this northern border province, and a search and rescue team was trying to find them.

The cave is located in the Thaluang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park in tambon Pong Pha of Mae Sai district, about one kilometre from the Mae Sai-Chiang Rai road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAPAT CHAIMOL

BANGKOK POST