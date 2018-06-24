Suspect claims killing girlfriend in a fit of anger out of jealousy

A criminal suspect claimed love jealousy as the motive for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend after his arrest by the police at his apartment room in Min Buri on Saturday.

The 36-year old suspect, Mr Worawuth Prakob, allegedly admitted to metropolitan police he used a hammer to smash the head of his live-in girlfriend for two years, 24-year old Ms Laksana Kamlungkeng, until she fell dead in his room at an apartment in Soi Ram-inthra 83, Kannayao area in the suburb of Bangkok on the night of June 12.

He said he used a blanket to wrap up the blood-soaked dead body and stayed in the apartment room until the next day and he went to work as usual. He added that after he returned from the office he went straight to his apartment room to drag his dead girlfriend from the bed into the bathroom where he dismembered her body.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS