Sunday, June 24, 2018
Home > Bangkok > Suspect claims killing girlfriend in a fit of anger out of jealousy

Suspect claims killing girlfriend in a fit of anger out of jealousy

Crime Suppression Division police patch
TN Bangkok 0

A criminal suspect claimed love jealousy as the motive for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend after his arrest by the police at his apartment room in Min Buri on Saturday.

The 36-year old suspect, Mr Worawuth Prakob, allegedly admitted to metropolitan police he used a hammer to smash the head of his live-in girlfriend for two years, 24-year old Ms Laksana Kamlungkeng, until she fell dead in his room at an apartment in Soi Ram-inthra 83, Kannayao area in the suburb of Bangkok on the night of June 12.

He said he used a blanket to wrap up the blood-soaked dead body and stayed in the apartment room until the next day and he went to work as usual. He added that after he returned from the office he went straight to his apartment room to drag his dead girlfriend from the bed into the bathroom where he dismembered her body.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link to Lat Krabang sign

SRT adds slow train as commuters slam Airport Rail Link

Breaking News

Suvarnabhumi Airport warns over heavy traffic caused by anti-government rallies

Breaking News

PDRC guards hold 2 suspects for throwing explosives at protesters

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close