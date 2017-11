CHIANG RAI: A drug smuggler was caught and one million methamphetamine pills seized from his pickup truck following a police chase in Mae Sai district on Wednesday night.

Police manning a checkpoint at the entrance to Thamluang-Khunnam Nang Non forest park in tambon Pongpha, near the Myanmar border, signaled a pickup truck with Chiang Rai licence plates to stop for a search around 8pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINPAT CHAIMON

BANGKOK POST