Police raided a compound for rent in the resort town of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces on receiving complains that it had been opened for “drug parties” on Halloween night (Oct 31).

The compound — called Happiness Home in Samo Phrong village in the Hua Hin Municipality — comprises two houses. The first house has four rooms and the second has three. Each house has a swimming pool.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS