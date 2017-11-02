HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn opens royal crematorium exhibition

BANGKOK, 2nd November 2017 (NNT) – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has graciously opened the official exhibition of the Royal Crematorium used in the Royal Funeral of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

At 6:53 this morning, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn traveled to Sanam Luang to officiate at the start of the exhibition organized by the Ministry of Culture to exalt the life and works of His Majesty the late King. The showcase’s aim is to allow young citizens to learn about the initiatives graciously benefitting the Thai people by King Rama IX as well as the Kingdom’s ancient culture and traditions.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand