Thursday, November 2, 2017
Home > Bangkok > HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn opens royal crematorium exhibition

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn opens royal crematorium exhibition

Royal crematorium of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 2nd November 2017 (NNT) – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has graciously opened the official exhibition of the Royal Crematorium used in the Royal Funeral of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

At 6:53 this morning, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn traveled to Sanam Luang to officiate at the start of the exhibition organized by the Ministry of Culture to exalt the life and works of His Majesty the late King. The showcase’s aim is to allow young citizens to learn about the initiatives graciously benefitting the Thai people by King Rama IX as well as the Kingdom’s ancient culture and traditions.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

AirAsia airbus A320 www.airasia.com livery at Surat Thai Airport

AirAsia flight returns to Don Mueang

Breaking News

Trafficker smuggling live leopards nabbed at Bangkok airport

Breaking News

PDRC guards hold 2 suspects for throwing explosives at protesters

Leave a Reply