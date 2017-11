Two members of a rescue foundation were killed when their car crashed into a concrete lane divider in Suphan Buri early Thursday.

Police said driver Somjit Khemthong, 55, and passenger Surapol Chantha, 39, died in the 3.30am accident on Malai Man Road in Moo 3, Tambon Thung Khok, Song Phi Nong district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation