Hua Hin hit by deluge of rotten fish after rains

Villagers and tourists in the seaside town of Hua Hin were assaulted by the smell of rotten fish yesterday morning after hundreds of thousands of specimens died on a 10-kilometre stretch of beach there following torrential rains on Monday.

Dead fish weighing an estimated 10 tonnes covered the sand from Klai Kangwon Royal Palace to Kao Takiab, officials said. The beach is famous site where hotels and high rent residents locate.

CHAIWAT SATYAEM & APINYA WIPATAYOTIN

BANGKOK POST