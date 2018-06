Chiang Mai police on Saturday arrested a New Zealander for allegedly masterminding the murder of his Korean mother by setting it up as quarrel between his wife and the old woman.

B. L., 50, was arrested and charged with masterminding the murder of An Jung Ja, 76, at a house in the Mountain View village in Tambon San Phisua in Chiang Mai’s Muang district on Thursday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation